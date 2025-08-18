Algert Global LLC Buys 95,879 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. $TENB

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,879 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.19% of Tenable worth $8,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,332,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,860,000 after purchasing an additional 137,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 47.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after buying an additional 544,375 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Tenable by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,641,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,629,000 after acquiring an additional 84,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tenable by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,187,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,778,000 after acquiring an additional 85,485 shares during the period. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 647.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after acquiring an additional 918,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

TENB stock opened at $29.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.51 and a beta of 0.76. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tenable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Tenable from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TENB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Barron Anschutz sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $39,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,801.90. This represents a 2.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 5,577 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $178,352.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,215.80. The trade was a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,815 shares of company stock worth $669,797 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenable

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.