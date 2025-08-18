Algert Global LLC Reduces Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. $TPH

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 251,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 97,326 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $8,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after purchasing an additional 262,695 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,762,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,272,000 after acquiring an additional 80,198 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,958,000 after acquiring an additional 49,916 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $60,261,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth about $43,906,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Sunday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

Shares of TPH stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.90 and a 52-week high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $884.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.