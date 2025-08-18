Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Short Interest Up 72.7% in July

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,600 shares, agrowthof72.7% from the July 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Ambow Education Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO opened at $3.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.71. Ambow Education has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.55.

Get Ambow Education alerts:

About Ambow Education

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Ambow Education Holding Ltd., a technology-driven educational company, provides hybrid online and offline learning, and content development in the higher education and workforce training industries in the United States. The company operates HybriU platform, a hybrid education delivery and content development platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.