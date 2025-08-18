Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,110,000 shares, anincreaseof59.7% from the July 15th total of 695,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently,2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently,2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwave Technology Solutions

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GWAV. Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Greenwave Technology Solutions by 11,241.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,843,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,458 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Greenwave Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenwave Technology Solutions by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 101,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

Greenwave Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company collects, classifies, and processes appliances, construction materials, end-of-life vehicles, boats, and industrial machinery. It is also involved in the purchasing and sale of processed and unprocessed scrap metals; and operation of automotive shredders.

