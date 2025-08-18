Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Short Interest Up 61.2% in July

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,870,000 shares, anincreaseof61.2% from the July 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,702,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,702,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average of $22.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.