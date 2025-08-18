Short Interest in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Expands By 86.2%

iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 78,200 shares, agrowthof86.2% from the July 15th total of 42,000 shares. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 444,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 444,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently,0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IEV opened at $64.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEV. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

