Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,085 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 797,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.36% of Trane Technologies worth $268,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trivium Point Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $463.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $480.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $458.60.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TT opened at $423.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $435.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.86. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $298.15 and a 1-year high of $476.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

