Horizon Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 586.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEE. KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.36.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $100.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. Ameren Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.31 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.