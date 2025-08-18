Boston Partners Grows Stock Position in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. $HG

Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Hamilton Insurance Group worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in the first quarter worth about $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 279.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 471,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 346,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hamilton Insurance Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 33,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Informed Momentum Co LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HG opened at $23.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Hamilton Insurance Group ( NYSE:HG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $712.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.50 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 14.67%. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on HG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research raised Hamilton Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hamilton Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

In related news, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,680. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander James Baker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $142,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 116,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,681.02. This trade represents a 4.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.46% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

