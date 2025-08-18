Boston Partners Makes New $661,000 Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $942,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $641,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.1%

CTRA stock opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.37.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.