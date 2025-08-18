13,381 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. $SHLS Acquired by Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodlander Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,295,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 187.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 175,627 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 123,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 80,911 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,882,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,410,000 after buying an additional 587,235 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $5.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $868.60 million, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.34. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $110.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.87 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHLS. Roth Capital raised Shoals Technologies Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shoals Technologies Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.90 to $7.20 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.15.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

