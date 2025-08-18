Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 561,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $12,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,410,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,128,000 after purchasing an additional 144,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,200,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after buying an additional 1,028,789 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Schneider National by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 702,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 202,100 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Schneider National by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 580,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schneider National by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 522,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.29.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other news, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 36,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $891,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 72,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,113.20. This trade represents a 33.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $24.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.11. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

About Schneider National

(Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.