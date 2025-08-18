Albemarle Corporation $ALB Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 74.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $74.00 target price on Albemarle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Albemarle from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.06.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.9%

ALB stock opened at $82.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.31. Albemarle Corporation has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $113.91.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.94. Albemarle had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Corporation will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is -17.38%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

