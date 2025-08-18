W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $8,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,949,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,565 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 21.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,022,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,368,000 after purchasing an additional 900,071 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 7,314.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 744,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,980,000 after buying an additional 734,474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in W.R. Berkley by 8,709.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,812,000 after purchasing an additional 664,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,787,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $280,156,000 after buying an additional 632,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $70.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WRB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised W.R. Berkley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

