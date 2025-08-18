Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Nutanix $NTNX

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 78.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $68.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.16, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.71. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $83.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $638.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.12 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $144,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,892,075. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,480,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $420,954,670.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,480,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,954,747.08. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,491,492 shares of company stock valued at $421,797,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Raymond James Financial lowered Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NTNX

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.