Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,111 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 50.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $220.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $130.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $257.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

