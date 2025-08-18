Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM Shares Sold by Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,299 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allianz SE grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz SE now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 6,259.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $62.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $77.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TCOM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

