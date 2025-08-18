Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Rumble Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RUM opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.72. Rumble has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.
Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 97.99% and a negative net margin of 289.37%. Rumble’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rumble will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Rumble
About Rumble
Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.
