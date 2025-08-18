Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ RUM opened at $7.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.72. Rumble has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.92.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.78 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 97.99% and a negative net margin of 289.37%. Rumble’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rumble will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rumble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,041,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Rumble by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rumble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its position in shares of Rumble by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

