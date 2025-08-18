Ethos Financial Group LLC Invests $569,000 in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust $EVF

Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 97,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the first quarter worth $90,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 28.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 12,184 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Buska Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 9,213 shares during the period.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EVF stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th.

(Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.