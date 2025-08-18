DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DTE. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.8%

DTE stock opened at $138.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $141.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.39 and a 200 day moving average of $133.79.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 107,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

