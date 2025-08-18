Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 147.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in F5 were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $16,623,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $272,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on F5 from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $315.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.13 and a 200 day moving average of $285.86. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $194.45 and a one year high of $334.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. F5’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at F5

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $514,728.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,360.96. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at $33,942,545.42. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,816 shares of company stock valued at $4,227,002 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

