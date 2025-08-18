Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 2,132 Shares of Fabrinet $FN

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 18,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $4,482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 18,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,320. This represents a 50.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FN opened at $330.06 on Monday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $148.55 and a 52-week high of $356.55. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $296.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays set a $234.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $235.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.33.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

