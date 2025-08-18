Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.7407.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer set a $205.00 price target on Biogen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Biogen from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $138.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Biogen has a 12 month low of $110.04 and a 12 month high of $207.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.13 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. The company has a market capitalization of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.13.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $300,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. This trade represents a 25.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Biogen by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 757,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,848,000 after acquiring an additional 376,356 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 183.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Biogen by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $21,710,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its position in Biogen by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

