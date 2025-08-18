Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $193.1875.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Natera from $251.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Natera to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Natera stock opened at $163.02 on Monday. Natera has a 12-month low of $110.57 and a 12-month high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.18 and its 200-day moving average is $154.50.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Natera had a negative return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $546.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
