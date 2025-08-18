Brokerages Set Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) PT at $222.75

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $227.0357.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $248.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $260.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.59. The firm has a market cap of $697.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 99,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,469.76. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,865.70. This trade represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock valued at $86,521,198 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.9% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 7.2% during the second quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 643 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 798 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

