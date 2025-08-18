Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 14,515 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,338,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,923,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,634,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,970,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC now owns 454,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 113,787 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $56.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

