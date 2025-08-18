Raymond James Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,653,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,871 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $155,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 365,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $476,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $58.65 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $59.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.2003 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

