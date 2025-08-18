Raymond James Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF $PTLC

Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,864,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,092 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 4.30% of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF worth $147,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 128.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

BATS PTLC opened at $52.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.92. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

