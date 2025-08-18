Raymond James Financial Inc. Increases Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF $CGUS

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,218,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.47% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $174,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGUS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 60.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,836,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611,806 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,089,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,091 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,843,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,368,000 after acquiring an additional 779,618 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $16,396,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,183,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,319,000 after acquiring an additional 434,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $38.43 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

