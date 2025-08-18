Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $181.99 Million Stake in Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Raymond James Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,422,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 142,898 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Truist Financial worth $181,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 32.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,140,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $540,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188,999 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 21.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,041,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,639 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,511,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 89,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $566,682.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TFC. Stephens reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Argus set a $43.00 target price on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.65.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE TFC opened at $44.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $33.56 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.68%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

