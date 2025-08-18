Raymond James Financial Inc. Has $168.73 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Raymond James Financial Inc. lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,295,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,167 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $168,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 297.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $79.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.36.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.09. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

