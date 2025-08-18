Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF $SPGP Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,449,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,852 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $144,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGP. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,415,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,444,000 after buying an additional 145,943 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 354,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,396,000 after buying an additional 43,077 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 168,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,798,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Grange Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Grange Capital LLC now owns 166,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,653,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,212,000.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $110.52 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $112.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

