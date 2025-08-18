Raymond James Financial Inc. Buys 91,266 Shares of Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 895,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,266 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $138,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 48,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,807,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 176,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after acquiring an additional 51,864 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho cut shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $159.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.27.

ATO stock opened at $165.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.66. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $128.12 and a 12-month high of $167.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

