Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 414 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 214,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,738,000 after acquiring an additional 127,357 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,321,633 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $687,553,000 after purchasing an additional 114,277 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.98, for a total transaction of $191,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,367 shares in the company, valued at $10,735,712.66. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.82, for a total transaction of $4,518,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,037,916.68. The trade was a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,792. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective (up from $525.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $489.96 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $385.46 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $459.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.95%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

