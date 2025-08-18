Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF $PRF Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $14,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $43.54 on Monday. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

