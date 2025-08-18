Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$47.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Keyera from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Keyera from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Keyera from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd.

Shares of KEY stock opened at C$44.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$37.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$42.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil.

