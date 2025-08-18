Contrasting MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) & Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) and Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and Docebo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $2.01 billion 8.89 -$129.07 million ($1.14) -191.46 Docebo $216.93 million 4.18 $26.74 million $0.69 45.71

Analyst Recommendations

Docebo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MongoDB. MongoDB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Docebo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MongoDB and Docebo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 10 27 1 2.76 Docebo 0 4 6 0 2.60

MongoDB currently has a consensus price target of $281.3143, indicating a potential upside of 28.89%. Docebo has a consensus price target of $44.1250, indicating a potential upside of 39.90%. Given Docebo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Docebo is more favorable than MongoDB.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.3% of MongoDB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of Docebo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of MongoDB shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

MongoDB has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Docebo has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MongoDB and Docebo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -4.09% -3.16% -2.05% Docebo 9.29% 60.39% 15.63%

Summary

Docebo beats MongoDB on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It offers professional services comprising consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also offers Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; Docebo Embed that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software; Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise which breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning; and Docebo for Microsoft Teams, that brings learning directly into Microsoft Teams. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

