Head to Head Contrast: Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) & Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW)

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Free Report) and Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Astrotech and Curtiss-Wright”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrotech $1.66 million 5.29 -$11.67 million ($8.42) -0.62 Curtiss-Wright $3.12 billion 5.89 $404.98 million $11.85 41.16

Profitability

Curtiss-Wright has higher revenue and earnings than Astrotech. Astrotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curtiss-Wright, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Astrotech and Curtiss-Wright’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrotech -1,536.99% -46.37% -42.51% Curtiss-Wright 13.66% 18.34% 9.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Astrotech and Curtiss-Wright, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrotech 0 0 0 0 0.00 Curtiss-Wright 0 2 5 0 2.71

Curtiss-Wright has a consensus target price of $468.1429, suggesting a potential downside of 4.02%. Given Curtiss-Wright’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curtiss-Wright is more favorable than Astrotech.

Risk & Volatility

Astrotech has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curtiss-Wright has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of Astrotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Astrotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Curtiss-Wright shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Curtiss-Wright beats Astrotech on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrotech

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders. In addition, it develops AgLAB-1000, a mass spectrometer for use in the hemp and cannabis market. Further, the company develops BreathTest-1000, a breath analysis tool to screen for volatile organic compound metabolites found in a person's breath. The company was formerly known as SPACEHAB, Inc. and changed its name to Astrotech Corporation in 2009. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power. The Aerospace & Industrial segment offers industrial and specialty vehicle products, such as power management electronics, traction inverters, transmission shifters, and control systems; sensors, controls, and electro-mechanical actuation components used on commercial and military aircraft; and surface technology services including shot peening, laser peening, and engineered coatings. The Defense Electronics segment provides commercial off-the-shelf embedded computing board-level modules and processing equipment, data acquisition and flight test instrumentation equipment, integrated subsystems, instrumentation and control systems, tactical communications solutions; and electronic stabilization products, and weapons handling systems; avionics and electronics; flight test equipment; and aircraft data management solutions. The Naval & Power segment offers main coolant pumps, power-dense compact motors, generators, steam turbines, valves, and secondary propulsion systems; energy absorbers, retractable hook cable systems, net-stanchion systems and mobile systems to support fixed land-based arresting systems; hardware, valves, fastening systems, specialized containment doors, airlock hatches, and spent fuel management products; reactor coolant pumps and control rod drive mechanisms for commercial nuclear power plants, as well as various nuclear reactor technologies. This segment furnishes severe-service valve technologies and services, heat exchanger repair, and piping test and isolation products, and offers ship repair and maintenance for the U.S. navy. Curtiss-Wright Corporation was incorporated in 1929 and is headquartered in Davidson, North Carolina.

