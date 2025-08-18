Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) vs. Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Financial Contrast

Axtel SAB (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Free Report) and Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.8% of Grupo Televisa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Axtel SAB and Grupo Televisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axtel SAB N/A N/A N/A Grupo Televisa -13.56% -6.95% -3.20%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axtel SAB 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grupo Televisa 0 3 1 0 2.25

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Axtel SAB and Grupo Televisa, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Grupo Televisa has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 91.06%. Given Grupo Televisa’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Televisa is more favorable than Axtel SAB.

Volatility & Risk

Axtel SAB has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Axtel SAB and Grupo Televisa”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axtel SAB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grupo Televisa $60.29 billion 0.02 -$453.78 million ($0.75) -3.28

Axtel SAB has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grupo Televisa.

Summary

Grupo Televisa beats Axtel SAB on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axtel SAB

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Other Businesses segment is involved in the sports and show business promotion, soccer, publishing and publishing distribution, and gaming, as well as provides transmission concessions and facilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

