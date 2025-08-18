Critical Review: Golden Sun Health Technology Group (NASDAQ:GSUN) & Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU)

Volatility and Risk

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bright Scholar Education has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Bright Scholar Education”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Sun Health Technology Group $10.16 million 0.55 -$3.71 million N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education $247.56 million 0.21 -$140.52 million ($4.70) -0.37

Profitability

Golden Sun Health Technology Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bright Scholar Education.

This table compares Golden Sun Health Technology Group and Bright Scholar Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Sun Health Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Bright Scholar Education -58.44% 2.31% 0.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by institutional investors. 38.9% of Golden Sun Health Technology Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 84.8% of Bright Scholar Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education beats Golden Sun Health Technology Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Sun Health Technology Group



Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination training, as well as other education training management services. It also provides minor language purchase service courses; and develops an artificial intelligent teaching platform. In addition, the company offers educational management and consulting services, including branding, safety management, teacher training, supervision and evaluation, rating guidance services to the kindergartens. Further, it operates tutorial centers in Wenzhou city, Hangzhou city, Zhejiang province, and Shanghai City in China. The company was formerly known as Golden Sun Education Group Limited and changed its name to Golden Sun Education Group Limited in February 2024. Golden Sun Health Technology Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is based in Shanghai, China.

About Bright Scholar Education



Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Overseas Schools; Complementary Education Services; and Domestic Kindergartens and K-12 Operation Services. It also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, and international education consulting services, as well as career counselling and international contest training services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Foshan, China.

