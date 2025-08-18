Comparing Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) and Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM)

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) and Pilgrim Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PGPM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Granite Ridge Resources has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pilgrim Petroleum has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Granite Ridge Resources alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Pilgrim Petroleum”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Ridge Resources $380.03 million 1.82 $18.76 million $0.24 21.92 Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Granite Ridge Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pilgrim Petroleum.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Granite Ridge Resources and Pilgrim Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Ridge Resources 0 2 1 0 2.33 Pilgrim Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0.00

Granite Ridge Resources presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 42.59%. Given Granite Ridge Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Granite Ridge Resources is more favorable than Pilgrim Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.6% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Granite Ridge Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Ridge Resources and Pilgrim Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Ridge Resources 7.47% 13.09% 7.89% Pilgrim Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Granite Ridge Resources beats Pilgrim Petroleum on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Ridge Resources

(Get Free Report)

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Pilgrim Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of crude oil and natural gas properties with proven reserves in the United States. The company holds interests in various projects located in Northwest Texas; the Electra Rework prospect located in Wichita and Willbarger Counties, Texas; and the City National Bank Discovery Well prospect located in Archer County, Texas. It also provides services to small and medium exploration and development companies. The company was formerly known as BNP Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation in July 2005. Pilgrim Petroleum Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Ridge Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Ridge Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.