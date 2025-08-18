Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $11,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 45,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $44.04 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.18 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.05.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Argus downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 109,815 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,805.50. This trade represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

