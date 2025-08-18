Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 110,847 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,847 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family Management Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

