iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,583 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 29.0%

EFV stock opened at $67.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.