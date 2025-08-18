AMN Healthcare Services Inc $AMN Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,590 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $28,417,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,685,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $11,831,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 228.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 532,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 370,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 401,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,611,000 after acquiring an additional 322,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $22.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shares of AMN opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. AMN Healthcare Services Inc has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $54.01.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $658.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.89 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

