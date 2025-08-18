Cambiar Investors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.23 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.51.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a $0.3088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.