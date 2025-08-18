Cambiar Investors LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Corporation $ADUS

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 368.3% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.86.

Addus HomeCare Trading Up 1.1%

ADUS opened at $115.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.80. Addus HomeCare Corporation has a 1-year low of $88.96 and a 1-year high of $136.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.17.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $349.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $235,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,540. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Profile

(Free Report)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Addus HomeCare Corporation (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.