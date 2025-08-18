Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 9,865 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. $UBSI

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,865 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in United Bankshares by 1.1% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in United Bankshares by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in United Bankshares by 8.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $671,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 2.2%

UBSI opened at $36.89 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.79.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

