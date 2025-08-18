Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 2,059 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF $AGZ

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 20,770 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $109.50 on Monday. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.29 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.00.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

