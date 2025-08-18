Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Prosperity Bancshares

In related news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $33,940.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 95,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,770.20. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $1,002,309 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PB. Hovde Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

PB stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.57 and a 12 month high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.18%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

